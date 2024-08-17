New terminal to come up at Vijayawada Airport

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP and Vice-Chairman of the Airport Authority, Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), announced that efforts are underway to open a new terminal at Vijayawada Airport by the coming summer.

On Friday night, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry, in his capacity as Airport Authority Chairman, inaugurated the IndiGo’s flight services from Vijayawada to Mumbai, flight no. 6E 943.

Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, and MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao of Thiruvuru and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinni said, “We are committed to enhance connectivity for the capital region, and with the launch of new services, Vijayawada Airport is poised for significant growth.”

MP Sivanath highlighted that two months ago, Air India initiated a flight service to Mumbai, and now IndiGo has expanded its offerings with a similar service. In collaboration with MP Balashowry, he met Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu to discuss expanding connectivity to various parts of the country, particularly to meet the needs of passengers in the capital region.

Additionally, Sivanath announced that IndiGo’s Vijayawada-Delhi flight service will commence on September 14 and that efforts are in progress to develop the cargo terminal at Gannavaram Airport.

Balashowry emphasised the rapid development of Vijayawada Airport under the TDP-led NDA government, noting that once the new terminal is completed, international flight services will begin, further boosting the region’s connectivity and trade potential. Sivanath expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and IndiGo for recognising the needs of the region’s traders and facilitating these crucial services.