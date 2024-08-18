Vignan University to hold 12th convocation on August 24

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan University will organise its 12th convocation on August 24, said vice-chancellor Prof P Nagabhushan.

Speaking at an event held at the university, Prof. P Nagabhushan mentioned that Supreme Court Judge Justice Pamidighantam Narasimha will attend at the chief guest to the convocation along with Dotineni Seshagiri Rao, Mullapudi Lokeshwara Rao, and Saluri Koteswara Rao (Koti) as guests of honour. He said 1,526 students would be awarded degrees during the convocation, while gold medals will be presented to 26 students who have shown outstanding performance in their respective branches. Along with these, the Best Outgoing Student Medal, Endowment Awards, Chairman’s Gold Medal for All-Round Excellence, Best NSS, NCC, Social Engagement Award, and Best Leader Medals will also be given. Special awards will be given to students who have demonstrated exceptional talent in various fields.

The varsity will confer Honorary Doctorates to three distinguished personalities for their efforts in various fields. The recipients are Dotineni Seshagiri Rao, Founder and Chairman of SEC Industries, Hyderabad, and others.