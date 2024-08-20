Use of space technology in daily life increased significantly says Vijayawada MP Kesineni

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s contributions to India’s space research are unforgettable.

The National Space Day 2024 celebrations, organised by the State Project Monitoring Unit of the National Hydrology Project, SDSO and Hydrology Water Resources Department, were held on a grand note at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Monday. The event began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Sivanath, who was present as the chief guest. He also inaugurated the stalls set up by students and various colleges. Later, he interacted with the students who had developed machines using space technology for everyday applications.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP remarked that the use of space technology in daily life has significantly increased. He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of scientists Vikram Sarabhai and APJ Abdul Kalam to the development of space research in India. He also highlighted that August 23, 2023, marked a historic milestone in India’s space exploration, with Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO’s) Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover making the country proud by touching down on the Moon’s South Pole. In recognition of this achievement, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring August 23rd as National Space Day, which he said would serve to inspire the youth.

Apart from celebrating the progress made in space research and the success of the Moon mission, Sivanath emphasized the need to understand the impact of space technology on our daily lives.

He expressed his happiness at being part of the first National Space Day celebrations organised by the Water Resources Department in Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Engineer of Irrigation Department M Venkateswara Rao, Administration Chief Engineer K Srinivas, APSIDC Managing Director M. Lakshminarayana, GW&W Department Director M. John Satya Raju, NRSC and ISRO Scientist K. Bharat Kumar Reddy, Hyderabad Central Water Commission Director Mannu G. Upadhyay, Central Ground Water Board Scientist V.R. Rani, National Institute of Hydrology Scientists S.V. Vijay Kumar, VS Jayakethan, and others were also present.