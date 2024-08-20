Vijayawada ESI Hospital to expand to 300 beds, says Minister Subhash

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Labour, Factories and Boilers, and Insurance Medical Services Vasamsetti Subhash inaugurated the new premises of Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospital at Gunadala in Vijayawada on Monday.

The Minister stated that the existing 110-bed hospital, which has been serving thousands of labour families since 1968, will be expanded to a 300-bed capacity. He also mentioned that all ESI hospitals in the State would be developed in a phased manner, with necessary measures being taken to ensure this.

Subhash emphasised that all ESI hospitals will be equipped to treat various diseases and provide prompt medical services to labour families. He criticised the previous YSRC government for neglecting ESI hospitals over the last five years by failing to provide proper equipment and fill job vacancies, thereby causing hardships for workers. He further said that a vigilance inquiry has been ordered into the irregularities committed by YSR Bhima, which allegedly formed its own insurance company.

He also accused the YSRC of diverting funds received from the Centre, leading to frustration within the labour department. He stated that efforts are underway to bring every organisation with 10 or more workers under the ESI scheme, thereby increasing membership.

Vijayawada East Constituency MLA Gadde Rammehan Rao added that the government would continue to prioritise the labour sector after agriculture. He said that both Central and State governments would allocate funds for labour welfare. Labour, Industries, Boilers, and IMS Secretary M Naik, MLC P Ashok Babu, Karmik Rajya Bima Medical Services Director V Anjaneulu, ESIC Regional Director A Venugopal, and officials from various departments were present.