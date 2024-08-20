VMC reviews mosquito control measures with drone technology

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner (VMC) HM Dhyanchandra inspected several areas on Monday. He instructed officials to spray mosquito larvicidal (ML) oil on sewage water in major outfall drains and Budameru Canals using drones. The VMC chief emphasised the importance of mosquito control to prevent diseases caused by mosquitoes.

He visited NTR Circle, Kanakadurga Nagar, Gunadala in Circle 3, Budameru Canal in Circle 2, and Gollapalem Gattu areas in Circle 1 on Monday.

At NTR Circle and Kanakadurga Nagar, which fall under Circle 3, he instructed officials to ensure proper sanitation management in coordination with the Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA).

Later, he inspected the drone-based ML oil spraying process at Budameru Canal.