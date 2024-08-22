Andhra Pradesh: Cooperate with government for urban growth, realtors told

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana emphasised that the implementation of a sustainable urban development plan requires strong cooperation between the government and the real estate sector.

Speaking at an evening organised by the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Central Zone at NAC Kalyana Mandapam in Vijayawada on Wednesday, Narayana highlighted the government’s focus on smart cities, infrastructure development, and sustainable growth.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar noted that the State government is committed to policy reforms aimed at reviving the real estate sector. He stressed the importance of streamlining government processes and implementing transparent policies to foster growth.

Information, Public Relations, and Housing Minister Kolusu Partha Saradhi reiterated the government’s mission to provide affordable housing across all social strata.

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanadh (Chinni) urged the real estate sector to collaborate closely with the government to enhance connectivity and promote sectoral growth. Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Ramamohan stressed the need for sustainable waste management practices in line with environmental objectives, while Vijayawada West MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao pointed out the vital role of the real estate industry in supporting allied sectors.

Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad highlighted opportunities for real estate development in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, urging proactive measures. Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad, Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao, NAREDCO State President Chakradhar and others also spoke.