Prevent waterlogging on roads: Minister Ponguru Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana has instructed the Commissioners of Municipal Corporations to take comprehensive precautions to prevent waterlogging on roads during the rainy season. He held a review meeting with the officials at the Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA-AP) office in Vijayawada on Friday.

Narayana emphasised the importance of regular maintenance and cleaning up of drains to avoid sediment buildup, which can lead to water stagnation. During the review, which included Commissioners from several Municipal Corporations, including Vijayawada, the Minister outlined specific measures for the rainy season and ongoing development projects. He questioned Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra about the causes of rainwater stagnation on roads and urged all commissioners to implement effective strategies to mitigate waterlogging.

He directed the Commissioners to focus on maintaining roads, ensuring supply of safe drinking water supply, improving drainage systems, enhancing parks, and maintaining streetlights. He also stressed the need for stringent action against unauthorised layouts within municipal limits, noting that hefty penalties would be imposed on those who fail to obtain proper permissions.