Prevent waterlogging on roads: Minister Ponguru Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana has instructed the Commissioners of Municipal Corporations to take comprehensive precautions to prevent waterlogging on roads during the rainy season. He held a review meeting with the officials at the Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA-AP) office in Vijayawada on Friday.
Narayana emphasised the importance of regular maintenance and cleaning up of drains to avoid sediment buildup, which can lead to water stagnation. During the review, which included Commissioners from several Municipal Corporations, including Vijayawada, the Minister outlined specific measures for the rainy season and ongoing development projects. He questioned Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra about the causes of rainwater stagnation on roads and urged all commissioners to implement effective strategies to mitigate waterlogging.
He directed the Commissioners to focus on maintaining roads, ensuring supply of safe drinking water supply, improving drainage systems, enhancing parks, and maintaining streetlights. He also stressed the need for stringent action against unauthorised layouts within municipal limits, noting that hefty penalties would be imposed on those who fail to obtain proper permissions.
The Minister called for the immediate completion of surveys on tap connections in towns and instructed that all municipalities and corporations eliminate cattle from roads within the next 15 days, with the goal of removing pigs by September 30. He also emphasized the importance of sterilisation operations for stray dogs and measures to keep pet dogs off the streets.
He advised the officials to ensure that no commercial advertisement boards are placed on central dividers and provided guidelines on waste treatment management and park maintenance. He urged the identification of genuine beneficiaries for housing schemes aimed at the poor. Municipal Administration Director Hari Narayanan, TIDCO MD Sai Kant Varma, MEPMA MD Tej Bharat, Town Planning Department Director Vidyullatha, municipal commissioners from Vizag, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur, Kakinada, Nellore, and Tirupati attended the meeting.
Specific measures for rainy season discussed
During the review, which included Commissioners from several Municipal Corporations, including Vijayawada, the Minister outlined specific measures for the rainy season and ongoing development projects. He questioned Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra about the causes of rainwater stagnation on roads and urged all commissioners to implement effective strategies to mitigate waterlogging