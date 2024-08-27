Transformer thefts: Five arrested, copper worth Rs 2L recovered in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Eluru police arrested five persons, including three who has stolen electricity transformers and two others who had received the stolen property, and seized 400 kg of copper wire worth around Rs 2.4 lakh near Marlagudem village in West Godavari district on Monday.

The accused were Gopu Kiran, Ponukumati Narasimha Rao, and Sheik Hussain, all three from Jeelugumilli of West Godavari district. Receivers, Thota Srinivasa Rao from Ashwaraopet in Telangana and Padati Satish Kumar from Vijayawada were also arrested.

The police stopped three persons on a bike near Marlagudem village. Upon searching them, the police found 10 kg of copper wire and tools used for breaking into transformers.

The trio admitted to being involved in around 40 cases.