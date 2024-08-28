Collector calls for stringent measures against ganja menace in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: NTR Collector G Srujana conducted a district-level meeting with officials from various departments and organisations at the Collectorate on Tuesday. The meeting focused on drug control and the impact of the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’ programme.

She said, “We must work together to completely eradicate drug use in the district to protect the future of our youth.”

She called for special measures to curb the use of drugs, urging authorities to implement a 100-day action plan for drug control. The Collector advocated for sudden raids on locations where drugs are consumed and emphasised the need to install CCTV cameras in vulnerable areas to maintain surveillance. Srujana also highlighted the importance of anti-narcotic clubs in schools and colleges and enhancing the de-addiction centre at the government hospital, including appointing a psychologist.

City Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajasekhar Babu revealed that 136 hotspots for ganja consumption have been identified, noting that inadequate lighting contributes to illegal activities in these areas. He recommended clearing overgrowth, improving lighting, and installing CCTV cameras. The CP called for awareness programmes in schools to combat drug use.

Teams consisting of police, revenue, and education officials, along with organisations, will conduct random inspections to prevent the sale of ganja near schools and colleges. Srujana underscored the need for strict monitoring and the cooperation of all stakeholders to make the district drug-free.