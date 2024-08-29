Man missing after car plunges into Eluru canal

VIJAYAWADA: A 36-year-old man went missing after his car plunged into the Eluru Canal near Kesarapalli village under the Gannavaram police station limits early Wednesday.

Gannavaram police, along with State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams, immediately launched search operations to locate the missing man, identified as Rajesh.

According to Gannavaram CI Siva Prasad, the incident took place around 3.00 am when Rajesh was travelling from Eluru to Maredumaka village in Kankipadu mandal in his car. As he approached Kesarapalli village, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which then hit the parapet wall of a bridge and plunged into the canal.

A local resident noticed the car in the canal and alerted the police by dialing 112. Rescue teams were dispatched, but efforts to retrieve him were unsuccessful. Prasad confirmed that Rajesh was alone in the car at the time of the accident.

Search operations will continue on Thursday.