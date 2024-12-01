CID requests AP High Court to dismiss bail pleas of suspended cops

VIJAYAWADA: CID officials on Saturday requested the AP High Court to dismiss the anticipatory bail petitions of suspended IPS officers Kanthi Rana Tata and Vishal Gunni, ACP K Hanumantha Rao, Circle Inspector M Satyanarayana and advocate Inkollu Venkateswarlu in the Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani harassment case.

In the counter filed by the CID, they contended that granting of bail to the suspended police officers would affect the case investigation. “Those who are supposed to enforce the law and protect the people, broke it. Therefore, do not show any mercy to them and also do not grant bail to the prime accused in the case Kukkala Vidyasagar, the CID counsel urged.

The court adjourned the case hearing to December 2.