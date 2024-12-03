‘Traffic Ambassadors’ appointed

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to address growing traffic congestion, Vijayawada City Police launched a joint public-police initiative, ‘Traffic Ambassadors,’ on Monday. The programme aims to streamline vehicular movement and improve road safety with active community participation.

NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) Rajasekhar Babu inaugurated the initiative, commending the traffic wing for engaging citizens from diverse backgrounds. He lauded the 380 volunteers already enrolled, urging them to stay vigilant, particularly during peak hours.

“We didn’t expect such a large turnout of volunteers. Achieving congestion-free traffic is only possible with public involvement,” said Babu, encouraging more residents to join the cause. He emphasised that real-time alerts from traffic ambassadors could help manage emergencies efficiently.

Traffic ambassadors will report issues via a dedicated WhatsApp group, ensuring quick responses from local police teams.

The CP highlighted the importance of integrating advanced technologies into traffic management. He noted a significant improvement since introducing the AI-based system ASTraM. In November, the average congestion decreased to 72 km, a sharp drop from 112 km in October.

“With drones and artificial intelligence, we’re tackling traffic issues head-on,” Babu stated. The system uses Google Maps data, analysed in a centralised command centre, to issue on-the-ground instructions to traffic personnel. This integration enhances response times and ensures smooth traffic flow across the city.

DCP Gowthami Sali reinforced the positive impact of technology-driven enforcement. She reported a marked improvement in traffic conditions over the past two months. “ASTraM’s automated detection, using Google Maps, alerts officers to congestion hotspots.

For instance, Mahanadu Junction saw congestion reduced from 80 kilometers to just 40,” she explained. Officials hope this initiative will serve as a model for reducing congestion and improving road safety. More tools and programmes are on the horizon, promising a smoother, safer experience for Vijayawada commuters.