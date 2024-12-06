New Gunadala railway station set to commence commercial ops soon

VIJAYAWADA: The under-construction Gunadala Railway Station, part of the South Central Railways’ (SCR) Vijayawada division, is being developed swiftly under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Railway officials led a media tour on Thursday to highlight the project’s progress and amenities.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) PE Edwin and Gati Shakti Deputy Chief Engineer PV Ramana Rao briefed reporters on the developments. Approximately 25% of the construction is complete, including platform extensions, waiting halls, modular toilets, and BiPV solar panels. Officials aim to finish the project at high speed to launch commercial operations soon.

The station’s upgrade, with a cost of Rs 35.5 crore, aims to transform Gunadala into a satellite station to reduce congestion at Vijayawada Junction. The station, previously used only for operational purposes, is being developed to handle increased passenger traffic.

During the media tour, officials showcased ongoing infrastructure work, including roof-mounted BiPV solar panels. These will make Gunadala an energy-neutral station, capable of sustaining its electrical needs. Future plans include expanded passenger facilities and enhanced infrastructure to accommodate growing demand.

Officials emphasised that the development aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision under the ABSS, which targets the upgrade of 22 stations in the division. Gunadala’s strategic location will enhance regional connectivity, benefiting commuters and boosting the local economy. The project focuses on providing modern passenger amenities such as spacious waiting halls, improved flooring, and platform covers.

Around 30 media personnel participated in the guided tour, joined by Nusrat Mandrupkar, Public Relations Officer, and other Gati Shakti officials. They reviewed the ongoing works and discussed the station’s future role in the region’s rail network.

Gunadala Railway Station is set to become a major hub, easing traffic at Vijayawada Junction and offering state-of-the-art facilities to travellers.