Pomp and splendour mark opening of three-day Sangeetha Neerajanam in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Fanfare marked the inaugural ceremony of the three-day Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam at the Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Tourism, Suresh Gopi lit the lamp to mark the inauguration of the event. He took the audience by surprise as he sang ‘Samajavaragamana Keerthana’ and delivered iconic Telugu movie dialogues.

Describing the event as a celebration of local arts, and music, he underscored the need to promote the State’s culture, Gopi lauded the architectural vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and hoped for Telugu culture’s resurgence.He noted that the event provided a platform to promote Carnatic music. “Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam is not just a festival, but a bridge to our cultural roots,” he added.

The three-day event, organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism and Culture in collaboration with the State government, aims to promote music tourism and heritage through Carnatic music, traditional arts, and regional crafts.

Over 140 artistes, including maestros of Nadaswaram, Harikatha, vocal recitals, and Nama Sankeertana, will feature in 35 performances. Venues include Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, Kanaka Durga Temple atop Indrakeeladri and Durga Ghat. The event will also showcase GI-tagged products from AP and Telangana.

State Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh called the festival a “fusion of Hindustani and Carnatic music” and emphasised reviving traditional art forms. He urged preserving composers’ legacies like Thyagaraja and Annamacharya and boosting cultural tourism. Under CM Naidu, plans include promoting spiritual, adventure, historical, and eco-tourism.

AP Nataka Academy Chairman Gummadi Gopalakrishna and State Creative and Cultural Committee Chairperson Tejaswi Podapati also lauded the programme.

Gopalakrishna explained the role of arts in a State’s development, while Tejaswi delivered a speech, highlighting the richness of Andhra Pradesh’s traditions and music.