Balance between academics and sports a must: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) emphasised the importance of excelling in both academics and sports while addressing a Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting at Komma Seetharamaiah Zilla Parishad Balikonnata School in Vijayawada West on Saturday.

Speaking as the chief guest, he highlighted government efforts to improve government schools to the standards of private institutions.

MP Sivanath announced plans to upgrade sports facilities in 147 government schools across the district, pledging to fund the initiative personally. He also promised to distribute sports kits for eight disciplines and organise inter-school sports competitions between Christmas and Sankranti, as suggested by District Education Officer Subba Rao.

The MP credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh for introducing Mega PTMs in government schools, traditionally a feature of private schools, to foster better engagement among students, parents, and teachers. He urged alumni to support the development of their former schools.

