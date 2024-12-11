Vijayawada

Vignan University’s V-C honoured with colonel rank in NCC

Nagabhushan expressed his happiness at receiving the rank.
Prof Nagabhushan was awarded the rank in recognition of his efforts
Prof Nagabhushan was awarded the rank in recognition of his efforts
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Vignan University vice-chancellor Prof. P Nagabhushan was awarded the honorary Colonel rank in the NCC (National Cadet Corps) by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. The certificate and gazette notification related to this were presented to the university by Air Commodore V Madhusudan Reddy, Deputy Director General of the AP-Telangana NCC Directorate, during his visit to the university.

During the occasion, Madhusudan highlighted that Prof Nagabhushan was awarded the rank in recognition of his efforts to integrate NCC into the university’s academic framework, improve infrastructure, and promote discipline, camaraderie, commitment, and overall development among students. Nagabhushan expressed his happiness at receiving the rank.

Vignan University
NCC

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com