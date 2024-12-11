VMC chief inspects roads under PPP model

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM inspected roads across 17 areas on Tuesday, reviewing developments under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The Commissioner outlined plans to upgrade 23 km of roads in three municipal circles.

In Circle 1, 7.37 km of roads, including BRP Road, Nehru Road, KT Road, and the stretch from Kummaripalem and Sitara Centre to CVR Flyover, will be improved. Circle 2 will see 7.26 km of upgrades, covering BRTS Road, Sambamurthy Road, and GS Raju Road. In Circle 3, 8.37 km of roads, such as HT Line Road, Guru Nanak Colony Main Road, and Siddhartha School Road, will be developed.

Chief Engineer R Srinath, Executive Engineer Samrajyam, and officials from AP Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited joined the Commissioner during the inspection.