Skill enhancement programme for teachers held at VIT-AP

VIJAYAWADA: A one-day skill enhancement programme for government high school teachers from eight mandals in Guntur district was inaugurated on Wednesday at Vellore Institute of Technology-Andhra Pradesh (VIT-AP) University by its School of Advanced Sciences.

The initiative, suggested by HRD & IT Minister Nara Lokesh, is part of VIT-AP’s outreach efforts, which also include adopting five government schools in Sakhamuru, Velagapudi, and Inavolu villages within Amaravati’s capital development region.

The programme focused on equipping teachers with software skills for solving mathematical problems and enhancing experimental design and conduction abilities in physics and chemistry. A total of 47 teachers attended the event.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. SV Kota Reddy highlighted VIT-AP’s commitment to social responsibility through initiatives like the STAR Scheme, which provides free education and hostel facilities to government junior college toppers from AP’s 26 districts annually.