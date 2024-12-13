South India Shopping Mall opens new showroom in Ongole, offers discounts

VIJAYAWADA: South India Shopping Mall marked the grand opening of its 38th showroom in Ongole, located opposite the RTC Bus stand on Kurnool Road.

This new showroom is the largest in Ongole, continuing the brand’s legacy as a one-stop destination for fashion, offering a curated selection of traditional and contemporary styles for all ages and occasions.

Actress Sree Leela attended the launch, promoting her latest chartbuster, lighting the ceremonial lamp, and interacting with fans, adding excitement to the event.

The opening ceremony was graced by dignitaries such as MLAs Damacharla Janardhan Rao and BN Vijay Kumar, along with Mayor Gangada Sujatha. Directors Suresh Seerna, Abhinay, Rakesh, and Keshav shared their vision for the brand’s future and the new showroom’s significance.

To celebrate the launch, an exclusive Cost-to-Cost Sale featured textiles starting at Rs 150, offering a wide range of festive sarees, wedding wear, casual clothes, and more.

This new showroom promises to be a key shopping destination in Ongole, especially with the upcoming festive season.