Vijayawada

Man sets record in alphabet typing in Krishna district

Initially recognised by the India Book of Records, Chittibabu submitted his feat to the Wonder Book of Records in May 2024.
S Chittibabu was recognised by Wonder Book of Records for typing English alphabets in reverse in 2.65 seconds
S Chittibabu was recognised by Wonder Book of Records for typing English alphabets in reverse in 2.65 seconds
K Kalyan Krishna Kumar
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Chittibabu Sangisetti, an MBA graduate from Gannavaram in Krishna district, has gained international fame for his remarkable typing speed.

He set a record by typing the English alphabet in reverse order (Z to A) in 2.65 seconds, earning a place in the International Wonder Book of Records (UK) under the Special Category for 2024.

Currently a CA Class in-charge at Master Minds College, Vijayawada, Chittibabu was inspired by a Guinness World Record holder who typed the alphabet sequentially. Motivated, he successfully achieved the reverse sequence in 2012.

Initially recognised by the India Book of Records, Chittibabu submitted his feat to the Wonder Book of Records in May 2024. The organisers acknowledged the rarity and honoured him recently.

Overjoyed, Chittibabu thanked them and expressed his goal to achieve a Guinness World Record in the future.

Krishna district
Alphabet typing

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com