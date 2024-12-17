Expedite reservoir works: VMC chief HM Dhyanachandra

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to expedite the construction of a 1,500-kilolitre tank in the 40th division in Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada.

During an inspection of the project on Monday, accompanied by engineering and sanitation officials, the commissioner emphasised the need to meet deadlines and ensure timely public access to the facility.

Dhyanachandra also reviewed the progress of outfall drain works and other construction projects in Vidyadharapuram, assessing the current status and urging officials to accelerate the pace of work.

He also conducted joint inspections with heads of the engineering, public health, and town planning departments.

The team inspected areas surrounding Loyola College in the 4th division, where the commissioner urged officials to address public grievances efficiently.

He instructed them to conduct daily field visits and collaborate closely to resolve issues faced by residents.

Dhyanachandra directed department heads, executive engineers, assistant medical health officers, and assistant city planners to carry out daily joint inspections in their respective areas.

He also emphasised the role of sanitation, amenities, and planning secretaries at the secretariat level in identifying and addressing civic problems promptly.