House plots to be alloted in Amaravati's R-5 Zone beneficiaries

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the State government will implement the Amaravati Master Plan as designed earlier, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana said those who were given house site pattas in Amaravati’s R-5 Zone will be allotted plots in their native villages in Krishna and Guntur districts.

Narayana accused the previous YSRCP government of acting on their whims and fancies with the sole intention of destroying Amaravati. He inaugurated a free medical camp organised by Madala Govardhan Rao Charitable Trust at Neerukonda village of Mangalagiri mandal on Monday.

Asserting that the issues of Amaravati farmers will be resolved soon, he alleged that the previous dispensation created hardships to ryots who gave their lands for the development of the capital city.

Stating that bills of contractors were not paid by the previous regime, Narayana pointed out that after the coalition government took charge in the State, past agreements with contractors were cancelled and a committee of engineers was constituted, who then submitted a report on the progress of the works.

Further, Narayana said residences for officials will be completed in the coming nine months, while works to construct the capital city will be completed in three years. He announced a huge statue of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao will be installed in Neerukonda village in the capital city soon.