RVR & JC College hosts State-level hackathon

VIJAYAWADA: RVR & JC Engineering College in Chowdavaram, Guntur, hosted a state-level 24-hour Hackathon titled ‘The Urban X - Rethink, Design, and Hack Your City’s Future’ on Tuesday.

College chairman Dr Rayapati Srinivas emphasised the importance of students developing innovative ideas to address industrial challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman Jagarlamudi Murali Mohan highlighted the active participation of students from various colleges across the State, while Dr Jagadish K Maddineni, another Vice Chairman, mentioned that the participants demonstrated their problem-solving skills in diverse domains.

The programme was inaugurated by Professor Dr K Narasimharaju, Dean of DTI, KL University, who urged students to focus on innovation, establish seed industries, and tackle technological challenges during their academic journey.

College Secretary Rayapati Gopala Krishna stressed the importance of such events in fostering student talent, while Treasurer Dr Kondabolu Krishna Prasad encouraged students to view problems as opportunities for growth in the fast-evolving technological landscape.

Key faculty members, including principal Dr Kolla Srinivas and Director of R&D Dr K Ravindra and others attended the programme.