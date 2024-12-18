Stress on modern methods in agri-food system

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day international conference on ‘Plant Health in Asia: Research Priorities and Partnerships’ was inaugurated on Tuesday at Vignan University, Vadlamudi, Chebrolu Mandal, in collaboration with APARI (Asia-Pacific Association of Agricultural Research Institutes) and the European Plant Health Research and Coordination.

T Vijay Kumar, Executive Vice Chairman of Rythu Sadhikara Samstha and Advisor to the Department of Agriculture and Cooperation, addressed the gathering as the chief guest, emphasising the organisation’s commitment to the welfare of farmers, agricultural development, and improving livelihoods in the state.

Vijay Kumar also announced that the government would provide financial and technical support, including free advice, to farmers, while promoting organic farming practices.

Dr Ravi Khetarpal, Executive Director of APARI, highlighted the need for modern methods in the agri-food system, particularly from production to consumption. He stressed the importance of using field sensors, drones, and digital tools to protect plant health, enabling early disease detection and timely intervention. Dr Baldissera Jivani, Coordinator of European Phytosanitary Research Coordination, discussed the global collaboration in plant health research.