Agarwal Hospital gives sunglasses to traffic police

VIJAYAWADA: Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital distributed free sunglasses to Vijayawada city traffic police on Wednesday. NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu attended as the chief guest and commended the initiative.

Hospital Medical Director Dr KKS Chakravathy, Vice President (Operations) Ganesh Subramaniam, CR Head-AP Jaya Kumar Reddy, and Marketing Manager Ram were present during the distribution event.

Traffic police officers received comprehensive eye examinations from experienced ophthalmologists, and sunglasses were provided to all ground-level officers to protect their eyes from harmful UV rays. Dr KKS Chakravathy explained, “This initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of eye health.” This initiative is also aligned with the Arogya Bhadratha health schem.