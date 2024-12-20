AP's NTR district approves 133 industrial applications, prioritises speed in setting up industries

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district administration has approved nearly 133 applications pertaining to the setting up of industries through the Single Desk Portal from July 26 so far.

The officials have received a total of 151 applications seeking permissions from various industries.

On Thursday, NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha organised the District Industries and Exports Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting in Vijayawada, during which he called upon the officials to prioritise Speed of Doing Business, to achieve the goals set for Andhra Pradesh by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as part of the mission Swarnandhra@2047.

He directed the officials concerned of various departments to strive to clear the applications for setting up industries on top priority. During the meeting, several aspects of the industrial policy were deliberated at length.

On the occasion, Collector Lakshimisha asked the officials to resolve the issues of the remaining applications at the earliest.

The District Industries and Exports Promotion Committee approved the proposals for incentives to MSMEs under various industrial policies. The scrutiny committee meeting on the incentives to MSMEs held on August 22 recommended `2.21 crore for 48 claims and the meeting held on December 18 recommended `3.82 crore for 31 claims.