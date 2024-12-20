Efforts will be made to revive AP FiberNet, says Chairman

VIJAYAWADA: AP FiberNet Limited (APSFL) was misused by the previous YSRCP government, bringing it to the brink of collapse through numerous irregularities, said the organisation’s Chairman, GV Reddy.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he assured that all efforts would be made to revive APSFL and put it back on the path of development.

Reddy revealed that a vigilance inquiry into the irregularities is underway and that action would be initiated based on its findings.

Sharing details of the alleged misuse, he stated that APSFL had 10 lakh cable connections in 2019, which declined to 5 lakh by 2024.

“This reflects the state of affairs during the YSRCP regime,” he said, adding that APSFL is now burdened with a debt of Rs 1,262 crore.

“The FiberNet programme provided internet connectivity to rural areas during the TDP regime from 2014 to 2019. However, in the subsequent five years, instead of increasing, the number of connections declined,” he said.

Reddy further highlighted that while connections decreased, the wage bill soared. From 2014-19,

APSFL had 108 employees with a total salary bill of Rs 40 lakh. During YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, the number of employees rose to 1,360, and the wage bill increased to Rs 4 crore, he added.

“Regression was the hallmark of the previous regime, and there is an urgent need to cleanse the organisation. A vigilance inquiry will identify irregularities and corruption under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s leadership, and action will be taken based on the report,” he asserted.

Reddy also alleged that cable operators faced severe hardships during the previous regime and were denied connections despite making payments.

“FiberNet was launched in 2016 with a capital investment of Rs 3,580 crore. During the YSRCP tenure, Rs 6,800 crore was reportedly spent, ostensibly for maintenance. However, there is no account of where the funds went,” he said, adding that the inquiry would also examine this issue.

The chairman noted that the employees were recruited without appointment letters, and their current roles were unclear.

“It appears some of these employees are working in other departments while being paid by APSFL. These irregularities will be addressed,” he said.