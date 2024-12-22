NTR Collector urges households to make use of PM Surya Ghar scheme

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmiha emphasised the transformative impact of the PM Surya Ghar scheme, urging district households to adopt solar energy for economic self-reliance and environmental sustainability.

Speaking at an awareness program by DRDA and the Energy Department at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, the Collector outlined the scheme’s financial and ecological advantages.

The Surya Ghar scheme enables families to access free solar power with substantial subsidies and minimal investment. A 3 KW solar panel worth Rs 2 lakh is offered with a Rs 78,000 subsidy. Beneficiaries pay Rs 20,000 upfront, with the balance financed through low-interest bank loans. The investment, recoverable in 4-5 years, ensures nearly 20 years of free electricity, while surplus power can be sold to the grid at Rs 2.09 per unit.

The initiative aims to generate 1,000 billion electricity units in 25 years, reducing carbon emissions by 720 million tons. In three months, 500 district connections earned families Rs 22 lakh.

With 601 connections active, the Collector set a 2 lakh-installation target and encouraged women’s self-help groups to drive participation. Special provisions allow SC/ST families with free electricity up to 200 units to install solar panels at no cost.

Registration is available on www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in or through local secretariats and electricity offices.

The event included stalls, presentations, interactive sessions, posters, and artistic performances to raise awareness. Assistant Collector Shubham Nokhwal, DRDA PD K Srinivasa Rao, District Electricity SE A Muralimohan, and others attended the programme.