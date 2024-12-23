SRM students excel at Smart India

VIJAYAWADA: A team of six Computer Science Engineering (CSE) students from SRM University, Amaravati, secured first place at the Smart India Hackathon 2024 Grand Finale, held recently at IIT Jammu. Competing against the nation’s top talent, the team impressed the jury with their innovative Android security solution and received the award from Prof. Manoj Gaur, Director of IIT Jammu.

The winning team, comprising Akash Meruva, Sikindhar Jaladi, Sashank Sakkurthi, Sathwik Batta, Cherish Polu, and Pranathi Jayanthi, developed a web framework to enhance Android 14 security features. Their solution stood out among 80 submissions under the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) problem statement, with only five teams making it to the finale. The SRM team emerged victorious after a gruelling 36-hour competition, judged on innovation, feasibility, scalability, and execution. The students received a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and national recognition.