AP police to serve fresh notices on Perni Nani, son Kittu over PDS rice missing case

VIJAYAWADA: Fresh witness appearance notices will be served on former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and his son Krishna Murthy instructing them to appear before the investigation officer for questioning in connection with missing PDS rice from their godown, said Krishna SP Gangadhar on Monday.

The decision was taken after the father-son duo failed to comply with previous notices.

Speaking to TNIE, SP Gangadhar informed that failure to oblige will result in action in accordance with law. The probe revealed that a total of 248 tonnes of PDS rice were missing from the warehouse.

“We issued notices to both of them as are the major witnesses in the case. The warehouse in Potlapalem village is under the name of Nani’s wife Jayasudha and it was given to the Civil Supplies department on rental basis. As Nani and Krishna Murthy were unavailable, we stuck the notices to the house door. The father-son duo were missing for the past ten days,” the SP explained.

Nani moves HC for relief

Nani and his son approached the High Court and filed a writ petition on Monday, seeking relief regarding the PDS rice missing case. The petition is likely to come up for hearing on Tuesday. They stated that police are trying to arrest them in disguise of questioning, and sought to know how they are held responsible for the missing PDS rice when it was stored in Civil Supplies godown.