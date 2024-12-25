CS Neerabh Kumar directs probing agencies to ensure justice to AgriGold victims in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad has directed officials to take the necessary steps to ensure justice for the victims of AgriGold.

During a review meeting on the AgriGold properties at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Secretary instructed AP Crime Investigation Department and other agencies involved in the AgriGold issue to resolve the cases and recover and return the money to the victims promptly.

CID Inspector General (IG) Vineet Brijlal gave a PowerPoint presentation on the AgriGold scam, highlighting that the government has issued 23 orders related to the case.

He informed that the AgriGold case spans across nine States, with the firm collecting Rs 6,380 crore from 19.18 lakh depositors.

The CID IG assured that steps are being taken to expedite the resolution of the case. APIIC Vice-Chairman and MD Abhishikth Kishore, Law Secretary G Prathibha Devi, Special Secretary (Home Department) Vijay Kumar, and others participated in the meeting. DGP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao joined the meeting virtually.