NTR police arrest notorious inter-state thief; recover Rs 26 lakh worth of gold and cash

VIJAYAWADA: NTR district police apprehended a notorious inter-state thief Kancharla Mohan Rao alias Mohan on Thursday. They also recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 26 lakh and Rs 1 lakh cash from his possession.

Speaking to newsmen at Command Control Centre in Vijayawada, NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu revealed that as many as 40 cases of house thefts had been registered against the accused, Mohan, at various police stations across the State. Mohan broke into a house under Patamata police station jurisdiction on October 10, and decamped with gold ornaments and Rs 2.2 lakh cash, the CP informed.

Based on a complaint from the victim, central crime police registered a case and arrested the accused on Thursday.

Mohan Rao, who hails from Kasukuru village of Ponnur mandal and currently lives in Maruvada village of Tuni mandal, is a habitual offender who committed crimes to fund his vices. His modus operandi is to conduct a recce during the wee hours and strike houses during nights. “Mohan was arrested several times before and also served jail term for the cases registered against him in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Rajahmundry, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Prakasam and Hyderabad,” The NTR CP said.