PDS rice: Deputy tahsildars to monitor buffer godowns in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha has appointed deputy tahsildar-rank officers as in-charges for all buffer godowns in the district to curb illegal transportation of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice meant for the poor.

In an official statement released on Thursday, Collector Lakshmisha emphasised that strict instructions have been issued to the newly appointed in-charges and other officials to ensure transparency and prevent irregularities. He warned that stringent action would be taken against officials found responsible for any violations.

During his visit to the paddy procurement centre in Paidurupadu village under Vijayawada rural mandal, the Collector interacted with farmers and reviewed the procurement process. Assuring the farmers of prompt payments, he stated that money would be credited to their accounts within 48 hours.

Later, the Collector inspected the central warehouse and announced that monitoring mechanisms for warehouses are being strengthened with the appointment of deputy tahsildars.

Collector G Lakshmisha also directed officials concerned to ensure that recycled PDS rice does not mix with custom-milled rice, maintaining the quality and accountability of the supply chain.