VMC ensures smooth Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment with meticulous arrangements

VIJAYAWADA: The arrangements for Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment, made under the guidance of NTR District Collector Lakshmisha, ensured smooth organisation, with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) ensuring fool-proof measures.

On Thursday, VMC Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM commended the staff for their dedication and coordinated efforts, which contributed to the incident-free programme.

The Commissioner highlighted the collaboration between various departments, including Police, Endowments, Health, Revenue, Fire, APCPDCL, and ICDS, ensuring smooth management of the ceremonies. Sanitation was a major focus, monitored in real-time using drone surveillance and live streaming at the integrated control room. Staff were alerted via wireless communication to address any gaps immediately, maintaining uninterrupted cleanliness throughout the event.

To cater to the needs of the devotees, VMC distributed approximately 10 lakh water bottles and 6.5 lakh water packets. Around 200 temporary toilets were installed at 15 locations and regularly maintained. A command control room was set up to oversee water supply, ensuring timely refilling of tanks and drums. A dedicated team of 300 engineering staff worked round the clock to manage drinking water supply and toilet maintenance.

For waste management, 1,400 sanitation workers supervised by 104 senior staff members collected and processed 750 tons of solid waste. Conveyor belts were used to transport Bhavani Deeksha garments and other waste to the excel plant for efficient disposal.

Additional facilities included six free cloakrooms to store devotees’ belongings, with public announcements every 30 minutes encouraging their usage. VMC’s veterinary and malaria wings conducted regular fogging and ML oil spraying to ensure a hygienic environment free from mosquitoes and stray animals.

Though the official Deeksha relinquishment rituals were scheduled from December 21 to 25, VMC staff began preparations a day in advance and continued post-event work to ensure complete success. Dhyanachandra commended the team for their hard work, which contributed to the smooth organisation.