Kuchipudi Pathaka Swarnotsavam enthralls people in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The Kuchipudi Pathaka Swarnotsavam, jointly organised by the Kuchipudi Heritage Art Society, Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, and Sri Siddhendra Yogi Kuchipudi Kala Peetham, commenced on Friday with grand cultural fervour. The event, showcasing an impressive lineup of performances, attracted numerous guests.

The festival began with a Ranga Puja, performed by the students of the Potti Sriramulu Telugu University Kuchipudi Natya Kala Peetham. The inaugural day featured captivating dances by expatriate Indian artistes and performers from various States, highlighting the rich diversity of Kuchipudi dance. Among the notable performances were Amba Pradhan, Ananda Nartana, and Ganapati Bhavaye, followed by Dr Chinta Ravi Balakrishna’s disciples, who presented the Mohini Bhasmasura dance and left the audience spellbound.

Other remarkable renditions included Mrinalini Saladi’s Balarkakoti in Kalyani Raga and Pasumarthi Mrityunjaya’s Surya Stuti in Saurashtra Raga. The audience was also enthralled by Pasumarthi Kumar Datta’s group performance of Rudra Nritya in Rupakatalam and Padma Ragini’s Puttu Paripahi Ganadhipa in Saveri Raga. Jagadanandakaraka in Nataragam, Shivatarang by Abhinaya Nagajyothi, and Sudheer Rao’s Jaya Jaya Durge were among the other highlights.

Exceptional compositions by other artistes added to the festival’s grandeur. The programme, which ran continuously for 12 hours, maintained its momentum and energy, delighting the audience with each performance.