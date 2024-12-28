NTR Collector urges public to make use of solar power scheme

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha exhorted the public to make use of Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, emphasising its potential to foster a clean environment for future generations and a financial self-reliance.

He expressed the district’s commitment to become a role model in the scheme’s implementation.

Lakshmisha along with other officials, visited the house of retired R&B engineer ARSP Prasad, who had benefited from the scheme by installing a solar power system, in Guntupalli of Ibrahimpatnam mandal. The Collector reviewed the functioning of the system and its impact on electricity bills.

The scheme, launched on February 15, 2024, encourages the use of solar energy, promoting environmental well-being and reducing electricity costs.

The Central-funded scheme provides a subsidy for rooftop solar installations. A 3 kW solar panel, costing Rs 2 lakh, can be installed by beneficiaries for only Rs 20,000 initially, while the Centre pays Rs 78,000 subsidy and facilitates the rest through low-interest bank loans.

ARSP Prasad explained that his electricity bill, previously around Rs 3,000, is now zero, while he also receives Rs 325 from the State government for surplus electricity contributed to the power grid. Prasad lauded the scheme and shared that he has already helped two others install solar systems and plans to encourage ten more.

The Collector urged residents to draw inspiration from Prasad’s success and install solar rooftops for both economic and environmental benefits. Registration for the scheme can be completed at www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in.

Lakshmisha inspected the Waste to Wealth Centre in Guntupalli, reviewing several operations such as vermicompost preparation. He stressed the government’s focus on waste management, and called for active involvement from field-level staff to ensure the success of such initiatives.