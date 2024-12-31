NTR district targets 15 per cent growth under Swarnandhra @ 2047

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has urged collective participation to drive the district’s growth in the coming year.

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday at the Collector Camp Office, he outlined initiatives to enhance development. He highlighted successful collaborative relief efforts during the Budameru floods in 2024, including financial aid for victims.

Lakshmisha said the district will set new development goals for 2025, aligning with the State’s Swarnandhra @ 2047 plans under the Chief Minister’s guidance, targeting an average growth of 15%. Efforts are focused on boosting the MSME sector to create jobs and drive industrial growth. Tourism development, including new packages and guides, is also a priority.

Regarding Vijayawada’s development as Amaravati’s gateway, the city will be made clean, green, and prosperous through consultations with NGOs, welfare associations, and senior citizens.

The State government prioritises welfare schemes to reduce poverty and improve living standards. Renewable energy promotion through the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is being enhanced.

Nodal officers have been appointed to resolve public grievances, and initiatives linking skill development with employment and waste-to-wealth programs are underway.