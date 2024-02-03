Special court issues non-bailable warrant against Gannavaram MLA Vamsi Mohan

The special court judge issued the NBW as Vamsi Mohan had failed to appear before the court for four hearings.

A case was registered against Vamsi Mohan, who contested Gannavaram Assembly seat on TDP ticket, for staging a protest against YSRC, which caused a law and order problem and prevented the government officials from discharging their duties. The special court judge directed Patamata police to execute the NBW immediately and communicate the same to the court.