Sports help in holistic development of students: Vignan University V-C

VIJAYAWADA: Day-2 of National Level Vignan Mahotsav - 2K24 competition of Vignan University was held in a grand manner on Friday in Vijayawada.

The guests for the second day included former selector of the Indian cricket team MSK Prasad, film actor Kiran Abbavaram and screenwriter Burra Sai Madhav.

As many as 75 events were held simultaneously creating a vibrant spectacle of sports celebration that captured the attention of students. Engrossed in various competitions such as basketball, kho-kho, football, table tennis, chess, tennikoit, athletics, and more, the students showcased remarkable performances across multiple disciplines. The competition saw students competing with determination, achieving success, and leaving the audience enthralled.

University vice-chancellor prof P Nagabhushan emphasised the significance of hard work in achieving success. He encouraged participants to pursue their dreams diligently, highlighting the potential for those who work hard to reach top positions in life. He advised against succumbing to fear, doubts and said that one must continue the pursuit with dedication and effort to overcome obstacles.

The vice-chancellor stressed that success is not solely dependent on financial resources but can also be attained through qualities such as love, forgiveness, and courage. Prof Nagabhushan opined that sports can help in the overall development of students and nurture their creativity alongside their academic pursuits.