Vijayawada: Multi-speciality medical camp for children held

VIJAYAWADA: Eluru-based Asha Jyothi Handicapped Society in association with USA-based Empower and Excel, and AP Red Cross Society organised a multi-speciality medical camp here on Friday. Empower and Excel CEO Ayesha Charugulla inaugurated the camp and highlighted that the health screening camp is a beacon of hope for the children, providing them with essential health services.

Medical and para-medical staff from ASRAM Hospital (Eluru) and Siddhartha Dental College, Peda Avutapalli participated in the camp and provided medical assistance to children from nearby communities and orphan children from Amma Orphanage (Gannavaram).

General Physicians and Gynaecologists from Ashram Hospital, MDS and BDS internship students from Siddhartha Dental College took special care and attended to all physically and mentally sick children. Scaling was done to 24 children in the Red Cross Mobile Dental Bus, which is equipped with the latest dental infrastructure. Students from Red Cross Nursing School (Eluru) have rendered service in the camp. A total of 158 children and 65 children with special needs were treated in the camp.

Blood Banks and Projects of AP Red Cross State Coordinator BVS Kumar, Asha Jyothi Handicapped Welfare Society Secretary M Madhavi Latha and others were present.