Develop professionalism: SDC CEO Dr Vinod Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: The Trained Nurses Association of India (TNAI) organised a State conference for nurses at Guntur Medical College in Guntur on Sunday. Speaking as a chief guest, AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) MD and CEO Dr Vinod Kumar said that demand for healthcare professionals is growing globally, particularly nurses because every one would need a nurse as one in every six people will be 60 years or above by 2030.

Emphasising the need for cultural sensitivity, Dr Vinod said that skilled professionals must adhere to professionalism and ethical practices while working overseas. He underscored the importance of creating international benchmarks for skilled manpower, so they can take up opportunities in international markets, particularly in regions like the Middle East, the European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan, and the USA.

Elaborating on the State government’s Cascading Ecosystem, he said the government is aiming to establish skill hubs, skill colleges, skill spokes and a skill university. These measures will address the increasing demand for nursing professionals globally while ensuring high standards of practice and professionalism in the sector.