‘Knowledge sharing need of hour to treat health threats’

VIJAYAWADA: Centre for One Health of the National Centre for Disease Control under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Department of Health and Family Welfare and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) conducted a multi-stakeholder sensitisation workshop on the One Health Action Plan for Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada on Friday.
Participating as chief guest, Special Chief Secretary (health and family welfare) MT Krishna Babu underscored the need for strengthening the capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to health threats effectively by fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and leveraging resources across sectors.
Key outcomes of the workshop included the formulation of a comprehensive framework for the State Action Plan for Zoonotic Diseases and heightened awareness regarding the importance of data integration and collaboration in disease surveillance.
Highlighting the significance of collaborative action in addressing health threats that transcend traditional boundaries, Krishna Babu said, “Our State’s One Health Action Plan is not just a document, it is a blueprint for building resilience and enhancing the well-being of our communities.”
Emphasising the interconnectedness of human, animal, and environmental health, he stressed the need for convergence of minds and expertise to combat health challenges through a collaborative, multi-sectoral approach.
He cited recent outbreaks of zoonotic diseases such as Nipah virus and Glanders as reminders of the necessity to remain vigilant and responsive to emerging risks. Krishna Babu said the State aims to ensure that its response efforts remain robust and effective.
Stating that the AP government has taken decisive steps to establish State-Level Zoonosis Committees in line with the One Health approach, he explained that these panels comprise representatives from key departments such as Health and Family Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Environment and Climate Change, Forest and Wildlife, Fisheries and Aquaculture, Panchayat Raj, and Municipal Corporation.
Dr Simmi Tiwari from the National Centre for Disease Control emphasised on the need for of collaborative efforts to combat zoonotic diseases effectively.Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas, along with other officials participated in the workshop.