‘Knowledge sharing need of hour to treat health threats’

VIJAYAWADA: Centre for One Health of the National Centre for Disease Control under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Department of Health and Family Welfare and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) conducted a multi-stakeholder sensitisation workshop on the One Health Action Plan for Andhra Pradesh in Vijayawada on Friday.

Participating as chief guest, Special Chief Secretary (health and family welfare) MT Krishna Babu underscored the need for strengthening the capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to health threats effectively by fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and leveraging resources across sectors.

Key outcomes of the workshop included the formulation of a comprehensive framework for the State Action Plan for Zoonotic Diseases and heightened awareness regarding the importance of data integration and collaboration in disease surveillance.