Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to restore STP, 4 biogas plants

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has embarked on a project to rejuvenate the a sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity to treat 20 Million Litres per Day wastewater at Ramalingeswara Nagar. The civic body will also repair four bio-gas energy plants at various locations within the city to enhance environmental sustainability and power generation to reduce carbon emissions.
The project, undertaken with the assistance of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), focuses on upgrading the RL Nagar STP to meet effluent parameters in line with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) norms.
Repairs are being carried out on four bio-gas energy plants, including two at Ajith Singh Nagar, and one each at Jakkampudi and RL Nagar, with an aim to generate power to reduce carbon emissions. While the combined capacity of two STPs in Ajith Singh Nagar is 60 MLD, the capacity of each of the other two plants is 20 MLD.
Stating that the project will be completed by the end of February as the completion date set for March 31, VMC chief Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar told TNIE that the project addresses environmental concerns and promotes sustainable development. He emphasised the civic body’s commitment towards ensuring that the city’s infrastructure aligns with modern environmental standards.
The project utilises advanced technology, including Up-flow Anaerobic Sludge Blanket Reactor (UASBR), which is known for its efficiency in wastewater treatment and biogas generation. With a capacity to treat 20 MLD sewage and a peak factor of 2.25, the rejuvenated RL Nagar STP is expected to enhance the quality of wastewater treatment before the sewage is discharged into natural streams and the Krishna River.
The sanctioned Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project amounts to Rs 14.93 crore, with UNIDO contributing $1.42 million and VMC allocating up to Rs 4.93 crore. The contract agreement was initiated on August 18, 2022, with a revised completion date set for March 31, 2024.
As of December 27, 2023, progress on the project has been substantial. Civil works at RL Nagar, including pre-aeration tanks, denitrification tanks, and additional aeration tanks, have been completed and commissioned. Additionally, 125 KVA biogas generators for power generation have been commissioned. Works to develop essential infrastructure such as the sump-cum-pump house, gas balloon structures, and electro-mechanical equipment are in progress.
The project’s advantages extend beyond environmental benefits, encompassing carbon credit opportunities, improved sewage effluent quality, and power generation through bio-gas plants.
“The rejuvenation of RL Nagar STP and repair of bio-gas energy plants signify VMC’s commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable urban development. We are dedicated to ensuring that the city’s infrastructure meets the highest environmental standards,” VMC chief said.