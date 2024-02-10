Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to restore STP, 4 biogas plants

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has embarked on a project to rejuvenate the a sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity to treat 20 Million Litres per Day wastewater at Ramalingeswara Nagar. The civic body will also repair four bio-gas energy plants at various locations within the city to enhance environmental sustainability and power generation to reduce carbon emissions.

The project, undertaken with the assistance of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), focuses on upgrading the RL Nagar STP to meet effluent parameters in line with the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) norms.

Repairs are being carried out on four bio-gas energy plants, including two at Ajith Singh Nagar, and one each at Jakkampudi and RL Nagar, with an aim to generate power to reduce carbon emissions. While the combined capacity of two STPs in Ajith Singh Nagar is 60 MLD, the capacity of each of the other two plants is 20 MLD.