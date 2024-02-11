SAAP coach nominated to train India badminton team

VIJAYAWADA: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Saturday nominated a senior coach K Bhaskar from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh as the coach of the Indian badminton team.

An NIS-certified coach, Bhaskar will join the Indian badminton team which is scheduled to leave for Li-Ning Sri Lanka International Challenge 2024. The series will be held in Galle, Sri Lanka from February 13 to 18.

Bhaskar has worked as a coach in the Sports Authority of India from 2010 to 2015 and later joined as senior coach in SAAP.