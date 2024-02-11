SAAP coach nominated to train India badminton team

VIJAYAWADA: The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Saturday nominated a senior coach K Bhaskar from the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh as the coach of the Indian badminton team.
An NIS-certified coach, Bhaskar will join the Indian badminton team which is scheduled to leave for Li-Ning Sri Lanka International Challenge 2024. The series will be held in Galle, Sri Lanka from February 13 to 18.
Bhaskar has worked as a coach in the Sports Authority of India from 2010 to 2015 and later joined as senior coach in SAAP.
One of his students, T Surya Charishma, was selected for the Indian Junior Team. He led Andhra Pradesh badminton team in National Games 2023 and Senior National Games 2023.
APBA president Mukkala Dwarakanath, SAAP VC and MD HM Dhyanachandra and SAAP secretaries Dr Ankamma Choudary, Parasa Srinivas congratulated him on his new assignment as Indian team coach.