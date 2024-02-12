Vijayawada

Three-day Gunadala Mary Matha fest concludes in Andhra Pradesh

A large number of devotees thronged Gunadala Mary Matha shrine on the last day of centenary celebrations in Vijayawada on Sunday.
VIJAYAWADA: The three-day centenary celebrations of Gunadala Mary Matha shrine concluded on religious note in Vijayawada on Sunday. The footfall of devotees increased on the last day.

The India-Nepal Ambassador to Pope Vatican, Leopoldo Girelli attended as the chief guest. In his address, he said that Gunadala Mary Matha is a saint and people who visit the shrine will be showered with blessings abundantly. As many as 180 priests took part on the final day and offered the holy mass. Foreign devotees in good numbers visited the temple on the concluding day.

On the other hand, in view of the huge rush of the devotees, the city police have made elaborate arrangements by imposing traffic curbs for the devotees to visit the temple hassle free. Vehicular traffic was restricted at BRTS road food junction, Padavala Revu centre, BSNL centre and other roads towards the temple. Information and Public Relation Commissioner T Vijaya Kumar Reddy visited the shrine and offered prayers.

