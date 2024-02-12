Three-day Gunadala Mary Matha fest concludes in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The three-day centenary celebrations of Gunadala Mary Matha shrine concluded on religious note in Vijayawada on Sunday. The footfall of devotees increased on the last day.

The India-Nepal Ambassador to Pope Vatican, Leopoldo Girelli attended as the chief guest. In his address, he said that Gunadala Mary Matha is a saint and people who visit the shrine will be showered with blessings abundantly. As many as 180 priests took part on the final day and offered the holy mass. Foreign devotees in good numbers visited the temple on the concluding day.