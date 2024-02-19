Vijayawada’s Vambay colony residents on fast, demand title deeds

VIJAYAWADA: Residents of Vijayawada’s Vambay Colony, where they have resided for 20 years, are raising their voices due to the lack of proper documentation for their homes. They staged a hunger strike here on Sunday demanding access to roads, proper documentation, housing plots, and a railway underpass.

CPM leaders joined in support of their cause. CPM State secretariat member Ch Baburao inaugurated the protest camp. The CPM’s Local 60th Division Branch monitored the protest.

During the protest, CPM State secretariat member CH Baburao lamented that despite the relocation of the poor from various parts of the city and canal embankments to Vambay Colony two decades ago, they still lack proper documentation and registration.

He highlighted instances during the previous TDP government, where individuals paid for land titles but received nothing in return. He pointed out despite charging fees ranging from Rs 4,000 to Rs 8,000 per household, the YSRC government, which claims to represent the poor, has failed to provide registration certificates.District Secretary DV Krishna and others also spoke.