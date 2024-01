VIJAYAWADA: A 16-year-old girl killed and her sister sustained injuries after being crushed by a lorry on Saturday. Pangilla Pallavi Durga (18), the injured one is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gudivada.

Following the incident, the victim’s father and a TDP leader, Pangilla Nagababu staged a protest demanding stringent action against the lorry driver, Prakasa Rao. In another incident, two youngsters died after a lorry hit their motorcycle in Krishna district.