Cops bust smuggling racket, seize liquor worth over Rs 3 crore in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : In a major catch, NTR district police busted a liquor racket and seized liquor worth Rs 3.72 core, which is being smuggled illegally from other States on Wednesday.

Speaking to mediapersons at a press conference held at Operation Command and Control room, Commissioner of Police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata said that the seized liquor bottles, including imported brands were caught during the enforcement drives conducted by various police station officers across the district during Sankranti festival. As many as 10 persons were arrested and cases were registered against them under relevant sections of IPC.

Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, CP Rana said the members of accused gang had purchased the duty paid liquor (DPL) in other States, brought to district through various modes of transport and selling in Vijayawada and other parts of the district at higher prices causing loss to government exchequer.

“Selling of other State liquor is a crime and punishable offence according to law. The seized liquor will be destroyed in the presence of officials concerned,” stated CP Rana.