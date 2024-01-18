Cops bust smuggling racket, seize liquor worth over Rs 3 crore in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA : In a major catch, NTR district police busted a liquor racket and seized liquor worth Rs 3.72 core, which is being smuggled illegally from other States on Wednesday.
Speaking to mediapersons at a press conference held at Operation Command and Control room, Commissioner of Police (CP) Kanthi Rana Tata said that the seized liquor bottles, including imported brands were caught during the enforcement drives conducted by various police station officers across the district during Sankranti festival. As many as 10 persons were arrested and cases were registered against them under relevant sections of IPC.
Explaining the modus operandi of the accused, CP Rana said the members of accused gang had purchased the duty paid liquor (DPL) in other States, brought to district through various modes of transport and selling in Vijayawada and other parts of the district at higher prices causing loss to government exchequer.
“Selling of other State liquor is a crime and punishable offence according to law. The seized liquor will be destroyed in the presence of officials concerned,” stated CP Rana.
Based on a tip-off received to Machavaram police inspector P Guna Ramu, few persons are selling liquor without necessary permissions from the government through phone referrals. After verifying the information, Circle Inspector Guna Ramu along with his team laid a trap and caught one of the gang members and seized the stock. With the information obtained from him, Machavaram police led by Central zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) P Bhaskara Rao busted the racket and seized the liquor stored in the stock point.
“The accused gang has been running the illegal business for the past three years through a referral network. Liquor from other States such as Haryana was smuggled to Andhra Pradesh through trains and stored in a rented house under Machavaram police station limits,” the CP said.
According to sources inside the department, it is learnt that the prime accused is operating the organised crime with at least five members from Tenali and came to know that he earlier worked in the Indian army. “Special teams were formed to nab the kingpin of the racket,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity.