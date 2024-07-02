Andhra Pradesh: Bhashyam Medex hosts National Doctors Day programme

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Medical Education Academic Director Dr Raghunandan emphasised the revered status of the medical profession, stating that in society, people turn to only two figures, God and doctors.

He attended as the chief guest at the National Doctors Day programme organised by Bhashyam Medex at the Venkateswara Vignan Mandir on Monday.

In his address, Dr Raghunandan highlighted the critical role that the medical profession plays in society. He urged medical students to recognize the significant responsibility they bear, as the health and well-being of people rest in their hands. Following his speech, a motivational seminar was conducted for the medical students, led by renowned psychologist and motivational speaker Sudhir Kumar Sandra. He encouraged the students to strive for high goals, emphasizing the importance of hard work and acknowledging the efforts of their parents and teachers.

Bhashyam Ramakrishna, Chairman of Bhashyam Educational Institutions, remarked on the unparalleled value of the medical profession.

Dr. Sai Sowmya, an alumnus of Bhashyam Medex, shared her fond memories and connection to the institution. She reminded the students to honor the dedication of their teachers and appreciate the hard work that goes into their education.