Rajasekhar Babu takes charge as NTR CP, vows to curb ganja menace

VIJAYAWADA: SV Rajesekhar Babu took charge as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) of NTR district in Vijayawada on Saturday.

The CP received a guard of honour from the armed forces and following blessings from Vedic priests, officially assumed his new role. Colleagues from the district police extended their congratulations.

Babu said that he is committed to eliminate the spread of ganja and drugs within the community, ensuring public safety through effective policing and dedicated service.

He emphasised his responsibility to ensure the trust of the people. He outlined his plans for innovative policing, focusing on solving the traffic problems in the city, instilling confidence in complainants, and strengthening the grievance cell. He encouraged people to report their complaints through the citizen portal.

He assured special attention to the safety of women and promised to provide better services to the public by fully utilizing technology. He suggested that officials treat complainants who come to the police station with courtesy and said that the performance of CCTV cameras would be improved to solve cases of missing women as quickly as possible.

He pledged to take steps to prevent the spread of ganja and drugs within the commissionerate limits, urging everyone to cooperate in fighting the drug epidemic. He announced plans to increase day and night patrols and tackle cybercrimes innovatively. The commissioner advised victims of cybercrime to call 1930 immediately and to provide their name, mailing address, and other details on the cybercrime.gov.in portal. He also highlighted the importance of focusing on road safety.

DCPs Adhiraj Singh, K Srinivasa Rao, ABTSU Dayarani, K. Chakravarthy, ADCPs T Kanakaraju, M Krishna Murthy Naidu, D Prasad, ACPs, Inspectors, and others participated in the event. Meanwhile, Rajasekhara, after assuming charge as the district CP of NTR, met with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The CM congratulated the CP on his new role during this meeting.